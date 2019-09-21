Washington State duo of Anthony Gordon, Easop Winston Jr. rewrite record books in loss to UCLA

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – The Air Raid offense has a way of ballooning statistics, but even within that stratosphere, Anthony Gordon is on pace for quite a season.

The Washington State redshirt senior quarterback set the school’s single-game record with nine touchdown passes in the Cougars’ 67-63 loss Saturday night, topping Gardner Minshew’s previous record of seven. It was Gordon’s 21st touchdown pass in four games this season.

At that pace, he would top – by 25 touchdowns – the current school record of 38 in a season, a figure matched in three of the last four seasons. Luke Falk had as many in 2015 and again in 2016. Minshew threw 38 last year.

Minshew holds the Pac-12 single-season yardage record with 4,779. Gordon is also on pace to beat that.

Easop Winston Jr., one of Gordon’s favorite targets so far this season, could be on his way to a record-breaking season as well. Winston, also a redshirt senior, caught four touchdowns – tying a WSU single-game record – to give him eight on the season.

Winston is already more than halfway to the single-season record of 15, which Gabe Marks set in 2015.

Not to be outdone, sophomore running back Max Borghi had 123 yards rushing against the Bruins, the second time he had at least 100 yards rushing this season. No Cougars running back had achieved that feat since Dwight Tardy in 2007.