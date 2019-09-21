Updates: No. 19 Washington State hosts UCLA to open Pac-12 play

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars face the UCLA Bruins tonight at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30. You can watch the game on ESPN.

NCAA FOOTBALL

At Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington 7:30 00 - 00 ➤Saturday, Sept. 21: UCLA Bruins at Washington State Cougars, 7:30 p.m. PDT TV: ESPN

Quick facts

The line: WSU by 18.5. O/U: 57.5

How did the teams fare last week? The Bruins continued to struggle, losing their third straight game, 48-14 at home against No. 5 Oklahoma. The Cougars, meanwhile, picked up their third consecutive win, beating Houston 31-24 Friday night at NRG Stadium.

Why WSU will win: In three games, UCLA has scored just 42 points – exactly 14 per game – and Chip Kelly’s Bruins are the only team in the Pac-12 averaging fewer than 300 offensive yards per game. Currently, the Bruins are at 263 ypg, nearly 90 yards fewer than 11th-place Stanford. Adding to those woes, UCLA’s defense ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in yards per game allowed, at 467. The Bruins are winless this season and just 3-15 in two years under Kelly. That includes a 1-6 record in road games and losses in seven of their last eight games.

Why UCLA will win: The Bruins are big underdogs, but they pulled off a pair of surprising wins last season after opening the year with an 0-5 record. UCLA thumped California 37-7 in Berkeley and responded with a 31-30 win over Arizona the following week at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins lost three more games before pulling an upset of USC in the 11th week of the season. WSU’s Mike Leach acknowledged Monday the Bruins haven’t played to their potential this season and would be a tough bunch to beat once they clicked. If it happens this Saturday, the Cougars could have a battle on their hands.

What happened last time? The Cougars relied heavily on their running game in a 27-21 win over the Bruins three years ago at Martin Stadium. Amid Palouse rain showers, WSU put the ball on the ground 35 times and rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns. Gerard Wicks only had nine carries for 24 yards, but the running back ran into the end zone twice, while Jamal Morrow added eight carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. UCLA, playing without starting QB and current Miami Dolphin Josh Rosen, turned to Mike Fafaul behind center. He completed 24 of 40 passes for three touchdowns and two interceptions, while WSU’s Luke Falk completed 28 of 48 passes and failed to throw a TD for the first time in his career.

Three things to know

1. A former Washington State assistant, Derek Sage, is on Chip Kelly’s staff at UCLA as the tight ends/special teams coach. Sage was Mike Leach’s outside wide receivers coach in Pullman for one season, overseeing current Cougar receivers Tay Martin, Dezmon Patmon and Easop Winston. Another ex-Cougars aid, Roy Manning, spent one year in Westwood before moving on to Oklahoma.

2. The Cougars have notched consecutive wins against a handful of Pac-12 teams, including UCLA, whom they’ve beat twice in a row. WSU also has win streaks against Arizona State (2), Colorado (2), Stanford (3), Utah (4), Oregon (4) and Oregon State (5).

3. Former Coeur d’Alene High standout quarterback Colson Yankoff is on UCLA’s roster, but isn’t eligible to play for the Bruins this season after transferring in July from Washington. Yankoff was ranked the No. 5 dual-threat QB in the country by 247Sports.com after passing for 6,411 yards and five touchdowns in his career with the Vikings.

Leaders

PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int. UCLA: Thompson-Robinson 47-87 556 5 4 WSU: Gordon 96-122 1,324 12 2

RUSHING Car. Yds. TD UCLA: Felton 38 164 0 WSU: Borghi 26 202 4

RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD UCLA: Felton 13 171 1 WSU: Arconado 23 308 1

Team stats

UCLA WSU Points per game 14 49.3 Points allowed per game 31.7 16 Total yards 263.3 567 Yards passing 185.3 476 Yards rushing 78 91 Yards allowed 467 346.3 Pass yards allowed 279 162.7 Rush yards allowed 188 183.7

Uniforms

Washington State will be in anthracite when the host the Bruins. The Cougars wore anthracite helmets last week, but this week they will go all out in the dark gray. The helmets, jersey and pants will be anthracite with white accents.

