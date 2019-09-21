The pick: Why Washington State will beat UCLA

Chip Kelly and UCLA are making it too easy on us over here in the prediction laboratory.

What have the first three weeks of the regular season told us about the Bruins? Well, that they’ll probably lose and they’ll probably score 14 points while doing so. UCLA lost 24-14 in Week 1 to Cincinnati, followed that up with a 23-14 loss to San Diego State and, most recently, lost 48-14 to No. 5 Oklahoma.

It’s still too early to conclude Kelly’s offensive genius is outdated and will no longer work in the Pac-12 Conference. While his first 15 games at the helm haven’t gone smoothly, perhaps it’s unfair to judge Kelly until he has 15-20 under his belt, and an average quarterback running his high-tempo offense.

Even if Kelly turns this thing around before it fully implodes, we can’t expect the Bruins to make the necessary changes from one week to the next. A UCLA team that conceded 300 rushing and 300 passing yards to the fifth-ranked Sooners last week won’t suddenly flip a switch and find the appropriate defensive scheme for a 19th-ranked WSU team that’s thrown for 1,426 yards and 14 touchdowns.

As for Kelly’s offense, scoring 15 points would be a start. But that wouldn’t be much fun, would it?

The pick: Washington State 34, UCLA 14.