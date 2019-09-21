Prep girls soccer roundup: Chelsea Le scores, dishes assist and Gonzaga Prep beats West Valley

From staff reports

Chelsea Le had a goal and an assist and visiting Gonzaga Prep (5-2-0) defeated West Valley (4-1-1) 3-1 on Saturday in a nonleague game.

Alyssa Amann scored a goal for West Valley.

Mead 1, Southridge 0: Margo Schoesler scored in the 53rd minute and the Panthers (4-1-0) defeated the visiting Suns (2-3-1).

Mt. Spokane 2, Cheney 1: Miya Gibbs scored two goals and the Wildcats (2-1-3) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (4-2-0). Mackenzie Huotari scored for Cheney.

Central Valley 2, Curtis 0: Michael Pitts found the net first and the visiting Bears (4-0-0) defeated the Vikings (0-3-1).

Freeman 2, Coeur d’Alene Charter 0: Peyton Brewer scored the first goal and the Scotties (5-0-0) defeated the visiting Panthers (6-1-0).

Clarkston 1, Moscow 1.