Kelowna Rockets rally to beat Spokane Chiefs 4-3 in overtime

From staff reports

KELOWNA, B.C. – Dillon Hamaliuk scored just before the closing horn in overtime, and the Kelowna Rockets rallied to defeat the Spokane Chiefs 4-3 Saturday night in a Western Hockey League game at Prospera Place.

Hamaliuk, the younger brother of former Chiefs defenseman Dalton Hamaliuk, tucked in a rebound just before time expired in overtime. The goal stood after a video review.

Hamaliuk finished with four points, including assisting Kaeden Korczak’s goal with 1:28 left in the third period to force overtime.

Kelowna (1-0-0-0, 2 points) opened the scoring on Kyle Topping’s power-play goal with 6:39 left in the opening period.

Spokane (1-0-1-0, 3 points) roared back in the second, as Jake McGrew scored his third of the season at 7:38 before Michael King put the Chiefs ahead at 16:31.

A trio of power-play goals in the third forced overtime. Hamaliuk tallied at the 8:37 mark in the third to make it 2-2. Filip Kral restored Spokane’s lead at 14:39, and Korczak netted late to bring it to 3-3.

After killing all three power plays they faced during Friday’s season-opening 4-3 win at Kamloops, the Chiefs allowed Kelowna to convert 3 of 4 with an extra skater.

McGrew tallied a goal and two assists for Spokane and has five points through two games. Spokane’s Adam Beckman added two assists, giving him four for the season.

New Spokane goalie Arnold Campbell made 30 saves in his first WHL start.

The Chiefs return to Spokane on Saturday for their home opener against rival Tri-City.