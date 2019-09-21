Inside receiver Kassidy Woods not in uniform for Washington State versus UCLA

PULLMAN – Washington State may be stretched thin at the “Y” wide receiver position tonight against UCLA.

Not only will the Cougars enter their fourth consecutive game without junior starter Jamire Calvin, it appears they won’t have the services of redshirt freshman Kassidy Woods, who’s backed up Brandon Arconado this season but wasn’t on the field for pregame warmups.

Statistically speaking, Arconado’s been WSU’s top wide receiver this season with 23 receptions for 308 yards and one touchdown, and he’s played the majority of the snaps at “Y” with Calvin out longterm. Woods has five receptions for 33 yards in three games.

The Cougars don’t list a third-stringer on their depth chart, but Mitchell Quinn, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound redshirt freshman walk-on, could be the next man up at “Y” if something happens to Arconado.

WSU is also shorthanded at the inside linebacker positions, where junior Dominick Silvels is missing his fourth straight game with personal issues and Dillon Sherman is missing his second in a row with a lower body injury.

Backup running back Clay Markoff is also out for his second straight game with a lower body injury.