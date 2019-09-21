Difference makers: Anthony Gordon’s record night night enough for Washington State against UCLA

Anthony Gordon

With Gardner Minshew in the building, Gordon made quick work of his former teammates’ records, with a school-record nine touchdowns and 570 yards – third-most in a game in Cougars history – on 41 of 61 attempts. But he was far from perfect. He threw two interceptions, one on the game’s first drive and another that came on a bobble by Dezmon Patmon. His fumble on the game’s final possession sealed the Cougars’ defeat.

Easop Winston, Jr.

The Cougars senior receiver was brilliant for nearly the whole game, with four touchdowns and 114 yards on 10 receptions. That boosted his season totals to 26 catches, 248 yards and eight touchdowns in four games this year. But his fumble with Washington State ahead by three late in the fourth quarter allowed UCLA to score the winning touchdown.

Dorin Thompson-Robinson

Down 49-17, the UCLA sophomore quarterback led the Bruins on four consecutive touchdown drives to get back in the game and then twice gave the Bruins the lead. He ended with seven total touchdowns – five through the air, two on the ground – and 507 passing yards on 25 of 38 attempts. He threw the game-winning touchdown to Demetric Felton with 67 seconds remaining.