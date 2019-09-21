Chapman uses powerful rushing attack to upset No. 10 Whitworth

From staff reports

ORANGE, Calif. – Jonston MacIntyre rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and Chapman held off Whitworth 37-30 Saturday night in a nonconference game.

The Panthers (2-0) pounded out 230 yards and four scores on the ground to counter the dynamic passing attack of Leif Ericksen and the Pirates (1-1).

Ericksen completed 32 of 67 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

The 10th-ranked Pirates got in front early thanks to a 5-yard touchdown pass from Ericksen to Taylor Kolste on the opening drive. The Panthers responded with a 12-yard pass from Caleb Henshaw to Reed Vettel, but the extra point failed.

Whitworth was done in by two special teams blunders in the second quarter. A fumbled punt set up a short field for Chapman, and MacIntyre bolted in from 14 yards to give the hosts their first lead at 13-7.

Whitworth tied the score on a 30-yard strike from Ericksen to Jerusalem To’oto’o, but a blocked punt gave the Panthers another opportunity, and MacIntyre ran in from 8 yards to give Chapman the lead for good.

Isaiah Woods added a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 27-13 at halftime.

Whitworth attempted to rally in the second half but could never get closer than seven points. Ericksen hooked up with Kolste on a 12-yard strike late in the third, but Chapman answered when Tanner Mendoza scored on a 34-yard run.

The teams traded field goals before Ericksen found Andrew Meredith from 11 yards out with 1:09 left in the fourth. Chapman recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Kolste finished with nine catches for 88 yards and two scores to lead Whitworth’s receiving corps.

After a bye, Whitworth will return to action Oct. 5 against Willamette in its home opener at the Pine Bowl.