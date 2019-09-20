Prep volleyball: Allie Flynn dishes out 24 assists, Mead defeats Lewis and Clark in first GSL match

From staff reports

Allie Flynn had 24 assists with three aces and the Panthers (1-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-1) in three sets (25-22, 25-16, 25-16) on Friday in a Greater Spokane League match.

Rose Felice had a pair of aces and 21 digs for Lewis and Clark.

North Centeal def. Rogers (28-26, 25-20, 25-16): Kinsley Nelson had 10 digs and the visiting Indians (1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-1) in a GSL match on Friday night. Nebol Aleu had 13 kills for Rogers.

Riverside def Colville (16-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-22): Livi Stime had 17 assists with four aces and the Rams (1-2) defeated the visiting Indians (2-1) in a Northeast A league game. Kiley Power had 37 assists for Colville

Lakeside def. Deer Park (25-12, 25-8, 25-15): Jamie Kennedy had five aces with three blocks and the Eagles (3-0) swept the visiting Stags (1-3). Allison Feist led Deer Park with six assists and five digs.

Newport def. Medical Lake (20-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-11): Cora Pelleberg had 12 kills with 12 blocks and the Grizzlies (1-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-2) on Friday. Grace Stimson had 47 digs for Medical Lake.

Eagle def. Coeur d’Alene (25-21, 25-21, 25-14): Taylin Rowley had six assists, five digs, a block and an ace but the Vikings were swept by the visiting Mustangs in a nonleague match.

Priest River def. Genesis Prep (25-14, 25-8, 25-18).