Prep girls soccer roundup: Sydney Spraggins’ two goals helps Central Valley over South Kitsap

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 20, 2019, 9:34 p.m.

From staff reports

Sydney Spraggins scored a pair of goals and had an assist and visiting Central Valley (3-0-0) defeated South Kitsap (0-1-2) 4-1 on Friday in a nonleague game.

University 2, Ferris 0: Gracen Crosby found the net first and the visiting Titans (2-2-0) defeated the Saxons (3-2-0).

Rogers 4, Kettle Falls 0: Hailey Hooks scored twice and the Pirates (2-2-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (1-3-0).

Northeast 1A

Newport 4, Medical Lake 0: Evelyn Jurgens scored twice and the Grizzlies (1-4-0, 1-2-0) shut out the visiting Cardinals (0-4-0, 0-3-0).

Deer Park 3, Lakeside 2: Shayla Donaldson had a goal with an assist and the visiting Stags (4-0-0) beat the Eagles (3-1-0).

Colville 3, Riverside 2.

Idaho

Grangeville 5, Bonners Ferry 1.

