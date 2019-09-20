Prep football: Matt Allen’s 242 yards passing and two touchdowns leads West Valley over Othello

From staff reports

Mathew Allen threw for 242 yards with two touchdowns and West Valley (3-0) defeated visiting Othello (0-1) 26-19 in a nonleague game on Friday night.

Colfax 28, Davenport 26: Damian Demler threw for 180 yards with three touchdown passes and the visiting Bulldogs (3-0) defeated the Gorillas (1-2). Gavin Boggs rushed for a pair of touchdowns on 173 yards for Davenport.

Asotin 13, Kellogg 6: Brayden Barnea threw for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown and the visiting Panthers (3-0) downed the Wildcats (1-3).

Lake Roosevelt 25, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7: Cameron St. Pierre ran for three touchdowns and the visiting Raiders (2-0) beat the Broncos (1-2).

Tri-Cities Prep 43, Northwest Christian 0: Dante Maiuri threw four touchdown passes and the visiting Jaguars (3-0) shut out the Crusaders (0-3). Elijah Lewis had an interception for Northwest Christian.

Colville 57, Chewelah 20.

Lewiston 41, Clarkston 21.

Moscow 27, Pullman 21: here

Liberty 65, Irrigon 7.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 60, Curlew 20: Dylan Reijonen threw five touchdowns and the Panthers (2-1) defeated the Cougars (0-2).

Selkirk 68, Wellpinit 12: Jay Link threw two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns and the Rangers (2-1) beat Redskins (0-2). Nine different players scored for Selkirk.

Springdale 40, Inchelium 34: Eathan Penland rushed for 149 yards with three touchdowns and the Chargers (2-1) defeated the visiting Hornets (0-2).

Republic 50, Northport 0.

Southeast 1B

Colton 56, Yakama Nation 6: Trent Druffel caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned an interception for a touchdown and the Wildcats (1-2) defeated the visiting Eagles (0-2).

DeSales 52, Pomeroy 44.

Sunnyside Christian 42, St. John-Endicott 30.

Central Washington 1B

Odessa 66, Liberty Bell 0: Camden Weber threw three touchdowns passes while Josh Clark had three total touchdowns and the Tigers (3-0) beat the visiting Mountain Lions (1-2).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 60, Tekoa-Rosalia 18: Dane Isaak ran for a 75 yard touchdown and caught a touchdown pass and the visiting Warriors (3-0) beat the Timberwolves (2-1). Garrett Naught had three touchdown receptions for Tekoa-Rosalia.

Wilbur-Creston 44, Waterville 0: The Wildcats (2-1) forced five turnovers and they beat the Shockers (0-3).

Lyle-Wishram 74, Touchet 0.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 41, Eisenhower 21.

Lake City 34, Lakeland 28.

Post Falls 48, Moses Lake 27.

Lakeside 38, Mullan 6.

St. Maries 51, Priest River 14: Eli Gibson rushed for three touchdowns and had three touchdown passes and the Lumberjacks (3-1) defeated the visiting Spartans (0-3). Michael Johnson caught a 21 yard touchdown pass from Caden Brennan.