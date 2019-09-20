MSUB heads to Longmont for next Triathlon

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from MSUB Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont. – With two official races under their belt, the Montana State University Billings triathlon team will be competing in Longmont, Colorado on September 22 in the Oktoberfest Triathlon at Union Reservoir at 8 a.m. Maddy Terwilliger is expected to be out of the lineup Sunday but Madisan Chavez will make an appearance to represent MSUB.

The Yellowjackets expect a much bigger field of competitors and over 700 participants are already signed up. The race is an official Mountain Collegiate Conference event for club triathlon programs, which will include athletes from the University of Colorado, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State University, Air Force Academy and University of Wyoming among others. MSUB will be the only NCAA triathlon team in attendance.

The event will begin at 8:00am with the collegiate men, followed by the collegiate women in wave 2 at 8:03am. Waves will go off every three minutes, with 12 more waves of age-groupers and relay racers being sent out after the collegiate women. With over 60 women in the collegiate wave, the Jackets will be racing more than double the field size from last week’s NCAA West Regional Qualifier.

“Being new to draft-legal racing as a start-up program, last weekend’s smaller field at the West Regional was actually a nice way to ease the girls into the rules and unique setup of this style of racing,” commented head coach Kevin Bjerke. “Even though we didn’t get a chance to stick our noses into some drafting packs, it was a good learning experience for the girls to get a handle on the importance of draft-legal tactics.”

“This weekend will be the opposite as we eliminate the drafting but over double the size of the field. The larger field combined with all of the commotion of the other waves of participants and the congestion that will create on the course and in the transition area, it will be nice to eliminate the focus on drafting this weekend and instead simply race. Next month in Virginia we will combine the best of both worlds as we get back into drafting with a maxed out field of 75 collegiate athletes at the NCAA East Regional Qualifier.”

Including Sunday’s race, MSUB triathlon has four events remaining on the schedule in its inaugural season. October 19, the ‘Jackets will compete in the NCAA East Region Qualifier in Huddleston, Virginia. The NCAA National Championship is November 16 in Tempe, Arizona.

Yellowjacket fans are encouraged to follow MSUB’s newest varsity sport on MSUBSports.com and on twitter @MSUBTriathlon.