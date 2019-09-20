Jake McGrew scores twice in Spokane Chiefs’ season-opening win over Kamloops

From staff reports

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia – Jake McGrew scored twice, including a go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and the Spokane Chiefs opened their Western Hockey League campaign with a 4-3 victory over Kamloops at Sandman Centre on Friday.

McGrew scored his second goal with just over 11 minutes remaining in the game, the second time he countered a Kamloops goal in fewer than 20 seconds. He tied the game at 1 when he scored 15 seconds after the Blazers’ Logan Stankoven posted a goal late in the opening period. McGrew scored again 17 seconds after Connor Zary had tied the game at 3 for Kamloops.

Adam Beckman and Eli Zummack each had assists on McGrew’s two goals.

Connor Gabruch netted a goal 2 1/2 minutes into the second period for a 2-1 Chiefs lead.

Kamloops’ Sean Strange scored at the 13:20 mark to tie the game, but Luke Toporowski’s goal in the final minute of the period sent the Chiefs into the final 20 minutes nursing a 3-2 advantage. Cordel Larson and Bobby Russell collected assists on Toporowski’s goal. Erik Atchison and Jack Finley also had assists.

Goaltender Lukas Parik made 31 saves for Spokane, which finished 0 for 6 on power-play chances. The Chiefs outshot Kamloops 37-34.

Dylan Garand stopped 33 shots for the Blazers, who were 0 for 3 on the power play.

Spokane plays at Kelowna on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Rockets’ season opener.