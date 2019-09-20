Hunter kills grizzly in Idaho in apparent mistake

A Montana hunter killed a grizzly bear in North Idaho, Tuesday, apparently mistaking the endangered bruin for a more common black bear.

The hunter was in the Smith Creek area near the Canadian border, according to The Idaho Department of Fish and Game. After shooting the bear the man identified it as a grizzly and called IDFG, the release states.

Grizzly bears are protected under both state and federal law. Idaho’s black bear hunting season starts at the end of August. Black bear hunters are expected to know the difference between legal black bears and grizzly bears before shooting.

IDFG is investigating and the man is cooperating, according to the release.

Although reports of accidental shootings are not uncommon. In October of 2015 a hunter in Wallace shot and killed a grizzly bear that had been collared and relocated to Montana. And, in 2009 a grizzly bear was shot and killed near Rose Lake.

According to research done in Canada, the vast majority of human-caused grizzly deaths go unreported. According to one review of grizzly mortality between 1982 to 2017, 17 radio-collared bears died from human causes in the Cabinet-Yaak recovery area. Of those, 10 deaths were reported by the public and seven were not.

According to another Canadian study, published in 2018, about 88 percent of human-caused grizzly deaths go unreported.