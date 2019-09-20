Big Sky Picks: Idaho’s defense will have trouble Eastern Washington’s balance in Week 4

Eastern Washington beat writer Ryan Collingwood predicts Week 4 games in the Big Sky Conference. He went 11-1 last week and has an overall record of 32-2

Monmouth (2-1) at No. 19 Montana (2-1): Monmouth is expected to push for a Big South Conference title this year with Walter Payton Award candidate Kenji Bahar. But that league isn’t very good. The Hawks are also making the 2,400-flight from New Jersey to play in what will likely be the toughest road environment it will see all the year. Montana 35, Monmouth 14

Norfolk State (1-2) at No. 8 Montana State (2-1): Norfolk State is a traditionally bad-to-mediocre team in the MEAC, and is making the long trip from Virginia. Expect another big game from MSU running back Logan Jones. Montana State 44, Norfolk State 10

No. 4 UC Davis (2-1) at No. 1 North Dakota State (3-0): Huge barometer game. If Jake Maier and the Aggies can go into Fargo and give the Bison some problems – UC Davis doesn’t have to win, but make it close – it can prove that it’s a national contender. If the Bison roll, nothing much has changed, only now it’s young quarterback Trey Young leading the way. NDSU 34, UC Davis 21

South Dakota (0-3) at Northern Colorado (0-3): Both of these teams have awful defenses, both yielding over 45 points a game, and are desperate for a win. After getting absolutely steamrolled by Sacramento State (50-0) last week, it’s hard imagining the Bears winning a game this year. South Dakota 31, Northern Colorado 28.

Idaho State (1-1) at No. 9 Northern Iowa (2-1): The Bengals are still a mystery, beating a Division II school and getting handled by Pac-12 favorite Utah. The Panthers aren’t a mystery, boasting one of the nation’s top defenses and taking Iowa State to triple OT three weeks ago. Tough road task for ISU, which will have a first-time starter in former Coeur d’Alene star Gunnar Amos. Northern Iowa 37, Idaho state 14

Eastern Oregon (1-2) at Portland State (1-2): EOU isn’t even a good NAIA team. Portland State has athletes and solid defense. This could get ugly quick. Portland State 52, EOU 14

Southern Utah (1-2) at No. 3 South Dakota State (2-1): For the second straight year, the Thunderbirds’ brutal nonconference is taking its toll. The Jackrabbits are loaded and will give SUU its second straight loss to a ranked FCS team in three weeks. SDSU 45, Southern Utah 21

Northern Arizona (2-1) at No. 15 Illinois State (2-1): If Walter Payton Award candidate and sixth-year QB Case Cookus and the Lumberjacks can can secure a road win against a good ISU team, it’ll help convey a loaded Big Sky Conference. It will be close, but another Walter Payton Award candidate, running back James Robinson, will help grind down NAU. Illinois State 34, Northern Arizona 31

Sacramento State (2-1) at Fresno State (0-2): Sac.State smashed an NAIA team (Southern Oregon), the Big Sky’s worst outfit (Northern Colorado) and gave a ranked Pac-12 team (Arizona State) some fits in a 19-7 loss. There’s no reason to think the improved Hornets won’t sting the Mountain West Conference South favorites a couple times. Fresno State 38, Sacramento State 17

No. 11 Eastern Washington (1-2) at Idaho (1-2: As banged up as EWU’s defense is, the Vandals aren’t capable of trading touchdowns with the balanced Eagles, who rank seventh in the country in total offense (504 yards a game). Idaho, which has done OK against run-heavy teams in its weight class the last couple seasons, will have to manufacture a few stops and hope that its dink-and-dunk offense can keep the ball out of EWU’s hands and score touchdowns, not just a couple field goals from talented kicker Cade Coffey. Like last season, when EWU jumped out to a 31-0 lead on the legs and arm of Eric Barriere, I expect the dual-threat to bounce back after a loss. But it won’t be as easy. EWU 42, Idaho 28