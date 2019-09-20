Area Sports Menu for Saturday, September 21

Cross country

College: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran Invitational, 11 a.m.

High school: Nike Battle for the 509 at Fairways GC, 3 p.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: UCLA at Washington State, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Idaho, noon; Washington at BYU, 12:30 p.m.; Whitworth at Chapman, 7.

High school: Nonleague: Timberlake vs. Rogers at Albi Stadium, 6 p.m.

Golf

College women: Whitworth, CC Spokane at Pacific Lutheran Invitational.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m. KIJHL: 100 Mile at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Motorsports

Spokane County Raceway: Virgil Sellers Memorial Race, 8 a.m. Stateline Speedway: Wreckfest No. 4, 5 p.m. Sunset Speedway: Velocity City 250, 1:30 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NWC: Whitworth at Linfield, 2:30 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho at Treasure Valley, 1:15 p.m.; CC Spokane at Blue Mountain, 2:15.

College women: NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, noon. NWAC: CC Spokane at Blue Mountain, noon; North Idaho at Treasure Valley, 11 a.m.

High school boys: IEL 5A: Lewiston at Post Falls, Lake City at Coeur d’Alene, both noon. IML: Orofino at St. Maries, noon; Grangeville at Timberlake, 2 p.m. Nonleague: Bonners Ferry at Stillwater Christian, 2 p.m.

High school girls: IEL 5A: Coeur d’Alene at Lake City, Post Falls at Lewiston, both noon. IML: Grangeville at Timberlake, noon. Nonleague: Clarkston at Moscow, 10 a.m.; Central Valley at Curtis, 11; Gonzaga Prep at West Valley, Coeur d’Alene Charter at Freeman, Davenport at Newport, all noon; Lewis and Clark at Eastmont, Cheney at Mt. Spokane, Southridge at Mead, both 1 p.m.; Hermiston vs. Shadle Park at Merkel Sports Complex, Lakeside (WA) at Okanogan, both 2; Bonners Ferry at Stillwater Christian, 3:30; St. Maries at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at EWU Fall Classic, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

College: UTRGV Tournament in Edinburg, Texas: Washington State vs. Texas Southern, 9 a.m. Nevada Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Southern Utah, 11 a.m. Grand Canyon Tournament: Idaho vs. Grand Canyon, noon; Idaho vs. Cal State Northridge, 4 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 6 p.m.

High school: Kent Classic Tournament: Gonzaga Prep and Post Falls competing. IEL 4A: Sandpoint at Lewiston, 2 p.m. IML: Bonners Ferry at Riverside, noon. NE 2B: Tekoa-Rosalia at St. George’s, 9 a.m.; Asotin at Tekoa-Rosalia, 4:30 p.m. NE 1B: Northport at Columbia, noon; Wellpinit at Cusick, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Selkirk at Harrington, noon; Lakeland at Cheney, 1 p.m.; North Idaho Christian at Lakeside (ID), 7.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.