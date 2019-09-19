Week 3 prep football preview: Battle of unbeatens in Greater Spokane League 4A opener

With three differences in picks last week, there was going to be some movement in the standings. The S-R’s Dave Nichols (10-2) had another five-win week and moves two games ahead of SWX’s Sam Adams (8-4) after two weeks. As always, these picks are for recreational purposes only. Please enjoy responsibly.

There are only three undefeated teams left in the Greater Spokane League after two weeks of nonleague play – Central Valley and Ferris in the 4A ranks and Mt. Spokane in 3A. This week the league slate gets underway for the GSL with a couple of important early clashes.

Game of the Week

Central Valley (2-0) vs Ferris (2-0), Friday, 8 p.m. (at Albi Stadium): It’s a little surprising the last two undefeated 4A teams face off in the first week of league play, but here we are.

The Bears are coming off two stout tests against ranked 3A opponents from the west side of the state. After traveling to beat Bellevue in Week 1, CV needed a 28-point fourth quarter to edge Garfield 40-39 on Saturday.

In that one, CV’s Matt Gabbert went 27 of 36 for 342 yards with touchdown passes of 24, 12, 51 and 81 yards – all in the fourth. Cameron Sheley was his favorite target – the senior receiver hauled in the last two of the Gabbert’s TB passes, finishing with nine catches for 174 yards.

Meanwhile, Ferris followed up its impressive 40-7 road win over Moses Lake with another, going to Lake City and taking down the resurgent Timberwolves 41-27.

The Saxons rolled up over 300 yards on the ground with Jovan Ruffin carrying 15 times for 151 yards and Nate Schlosser adding 146 yards on 12 carries. When senior QB Jack Clavel took to the air, he found Schlosser and sophomore wideout Kobe Smith for long TD strikes.

DN: CV 35-28; SA: CV 33-28.

Best of the rest

East Valley (0-2) vs. North Central (0-2), Thursday, 4:45 p.m. (Albi): Both teams are off to rough starts – EV’s Knights have been outscored 91-7 by two smaller schools, while the Indians have suffered a 103-6 difference. This will be a good opportunity for coaches Tom Griggs of EV and Sean Garvey of NC to see how their players respond in a more equitable matchup.

DN: NC 24-21; SA: NC 13-6.

Mead (1-1) vs. Lewis and Clark (1-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (Albi): Mead’s Panthers were tied with perennial Idaho 5A State contender Coeur d’Alene midway through the fourth quarter last week before a touchdown and pick-6 changed the momentum. Caleb Shawen rushed 26 times for 159 and two touchdowns for Mead. The Tigers traveled well to beat Big 9 foe Davis as Keel Potter ran for 124 yards with two touchdowns.

DN: Mead 31-21; SA: Mead 35-28.

Cheney (2-0) vs. Shadle Park (1-1), Friday, 5:30 p.m. (Albi): Cheney’s Blackhawks edged defending State 1A champ Colville in Week 1 and shut out Rogers last week. The Highlanders were overwhelmed by West Valley in the second half last week, but Logan Doyle rushed for 90 yards on 13 carries and returned an interception 80 yards for a score, while Xavier Atkins hauled in eight catches for 126 yards.

DN: SP 24-21; SA: Cheney 42-35.

Mt. Spokane (2-0) at Sandpoint (2-1), 7 p.m.: Kannon Katzer did it again for Mt. Spokane, rolling up 273 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, giving him nine in two games, in a big win over Moses Lake. He’s one of the most dynamic players in the state. Sandpoint’s Bulldogs already own a win over a GSL team this year and have looked potent this season, scoring 28, 34 and 35 points in successive weeks.

DN: MtS 35-31; SA: MtS 42-21.

University (0-2) at Gonzaga Prep (1-1), 7 p.m.: U-Hi’s Titans have started sluggishly for first-year coach Kaleb Madison, scoring two offensive touchdowns and 23 points in two games. The Bullpups went to California and hung with St. Ignatius until late. Sophomore QB Ryan McKenna carried 17 times for 166 yards and a score.

DN: GP 42-13. SA: GP 49-17.

Saturday game

Timberlake (2-0) vs. Rogers (0-2), 6 p.m. (Albi): The Rogers Pirates are looking for their first touchdown of the season. The Tigers are off to a strong start, knocking off Freeman and Moscow in successive weeks.