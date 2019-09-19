WCC extends contract with ESPN, adds CBS Sports Network to television lineup

There will be additional opportunities to watch Gonzaga and West Coast Conference basketball games on national television beginning this season.

The conference announced an extension with ESPN through the 2027 season and a new multiyear arrangement with CBS Sports Network that debuts this season.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with ESPN and begin a new partnership with CBS Sports,” WCC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said. “The agreements with ESPN and CBS give the West Coast Conference unprecedented national exposure.”

Seventeen WCC regular-season games will be televised on ESPN’s family of networks as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game of the WCC Tournament.

The WCC-ESPN schedule for this winter hasn’t been announced, but nine of Gonzaga’s 16 conference matchups were aired on ESPN outlets last season. ESPN has televised WCC men’s games for nearly two decades.

ESPN will continue to televise the WCC women’s tournament title game and a selection of women’s games and/or Olympic sports contests during the eight-year agreement.

Every ESPN broadcast will be available on the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

CBS Sports Network will air a minimum of nine WCC games annually. This season’s schedule will be announced at a later date.

Gonzaga has reached 21 consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The WCC has had multiple NCAA Tournament bids six of the last eight years, including GU and Saint Mary’s last season.