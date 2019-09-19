SWX Home
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: Rummaging for the rut

Out of velvet and ready for the fall rut found this large bull moose putting on a few more pounds before the main event begins. Buck Domitrovichtook this photo at Turnbull Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 12. (Buck Domitrovich / COURTESY of Buck Domitrovich)
Out of velvet and ready for the fall rut found this large bull moose putting on a few more pounds before the main event begins. Buck Domitrovichtook this photo at Turnbull Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 12. (Buck Domitrovich / COURTESY of Buck Domitrovich)
Twitter
Facebook
Email

Out of velvet and ready for the fall rut found this large bull moose putting on a few more pounds before the main event begins. Buck Domitrovich took this photo at Turnbull Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 12.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Outdoors