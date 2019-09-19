Reader photo: Rummaging for the rut
Thu., Sept. 19, 2019, 6 a.m.
Out of velvet and ready for the fall rut found this large bull moose putting on a few more pounds before the main event begins. Buck Domitrovich took this photo at Turnbull Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 12.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
