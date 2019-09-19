Prep notebook: Mt. Spokane star Tyson Degenhart announces commitment to Boise State basketball via social media

Mt. Spokane’s 6-foot-7 junior forward Tyson Degenhart announced via Twitter on Thursday that he committed to Boise State.

“I would like to thank coach Rice and his coaching staff for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to play Division I basketball,” Degenhart said.

Degenhart was a first team all-Great Spokane League selection as a sophomore and a first team all-3A state tournament selection as the Wildcats made their first 3A state championship appearance last season, where they lost to super-prospect Paolo Banchero and O’Dea 70-39. Degenhart had 18 points with eight boards in the title game and added 19 points and nine rebounds in the Wildcats’ semifinal win over Rainier Beach.

Degenhart reportedly had D-I offers from Eastern Washington, Denver and Idaho State, along with Division III Whitworth and Division II Point Loma. Nazarene.

He averaged 19.3 points in his sophomore campaign.

Athletes of the Week

Several regional athletes were recognized as Athlete of the Week recipients by the WIAA for Week 2:

Kannon Katzer (sr.), Mt. Spokane: Led the Wildcats past Moses Lake, 34-13, in their home opener with four touchdowns. He rushed 11 times for 213 yards, had 60 yards receiving on five catches and returned two kicks for 80 yards.

Alyjouah Rollins (sr.), West Valley: Pulled in six receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns to help lead his team to a 28-19 win over Shadle Park. He also rushed the ball one time for 10 yards.

Jamar Distel (so.), Riverside: Won the sophomore boys’ 2.5-mile race at the Highlander Invitational in Shadle Park by 51 seconds, in a time of 12:39.06. His time would have won the junior boys’ race and was the fourth fastest of the day.

Chiara Carey (jr.), NW Christian: Racked up 36 kills, 35 digs, and five aces in three matches last week for the Crusaders. She carried the team with a hitting percentage of .270.

Heidi Heytvelt (sr.), Pomeroy: Was the leader on the floor in a straight-set win over league rival St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse logging 38 assists, 16 digs, and four aces.

Cross country results

On Wednesday, Rogers boys swept LC, Mead, and University in a four-way dual at Mead. Daniel Lee came in third to pace Rogers at 16:20.86. Jacob Easton (U-Hi) was first at 16:09.19. In the girls race, Lewis and Clark swept its matches, paced by Alice Groza who placed first at 19:47.66.

At Finch Arboretum, Gonzaga Prep boys topped Central Valley and Ferris while CV beat the Saxons. Tyler Hunter (CV) took first at 16:32.57. In the girls race, CV beat G-Prep and Ferris while the Bullpups topped the Saxons. Kylee Shakespeare (CV) won at 20:25.55.

At Mountainside Middle School, North Central swept Mt. Spokane and Shadle Park in both races. Erinn Hill (19:47), Mia Hill, Amelu Ruff and Marie Taylor placed first through fourth within five seconds of each other. NC’s Leif Swanson (16:08) led a sweep for NC on the boys side.