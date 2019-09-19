SWX Home
Sports >  NBA

Pistons sign 17-year NBA veteran with Joe Johnson

In this April 11, 2018 photo, Houston Rockets guard Joe Johnson, left, keeps the ball out of the reach of Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
In this April 11, 2018 photo, Houston Rockets guard Joe Johnson, left, keeps the ball out of the reach of Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons have signed 38-year-old swingman Joe Johnson.

Detroit announced the move Thursday.

The 17-year NBA veteran did not play in the league last season. He was recently named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.

Johnson averaged 6.8 points in 55 games for Houston and Utah during two seasons ago. The seven-time All-Star has also played for Boston, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn and Miami, averaging 16 points over his career with 15 double-digit scoring seasons.

The Pistons previously signed 30-year-old guard Derrick Rose, a former NBA MVP, and 30-year-old forward Markieff Morris this offseason. They are shooting to make the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since earning a spot in eight straight postseasons from 2002 to 2009.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall