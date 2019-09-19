Gonzaga Basketball
National powers Gonzaga, Michigan State to scrimmage for second straight year

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, shown in an NCAA Tournament game against Texas Tech, led all scorers with 24 points in last year’s scrimmage against Michigan State. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

It’s another marquee matchup for Gonzaga basketball, but this one doesn’t count in the win-loss column.

Gonzaga and Michigan State, which will likely be No. 1 in the AP preseason rankings, will square off in a closed scrimmage for the second straight season. The scrimmage is scheduled for Oct. 19 in Denver, according to the Athletic’s Brendan Quinn.

The national powers scrimmaged a year ago in Minneapolis with the Zags edging the Spartans 58-46 and 52-46 in separate halves.

The Spartans went one step deeper than GU in last year’s NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four for the 10th time before falling to Texas Tech 61-51. The Red Raiders eliminated Gonzaga 75-69 in the Elite Eight.

Michigan State has an impressive roster, led by senior guard Cassius Winston, an All-American last year and player of the year candidate this season. Winston led the team in scoring (18.8), assists (7.5) and steals (40) last season. His 291 assists set a Big Ten single-season record. He made 84 3-pointers and shot just under 40 percent from distance.

Other key players include Xavier Tillman, Joshua Langford, Aaron Henry and freshman guard/wing Mark “Rocket” Watts Jr.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Tillman averaged 10 points and 7.3 rebounds last season, including 13.3 points and 8.1 boards in MSU’s final 13 games. Langford, a 6-5 wing, averaged 15 points and hit 40.3% of his 3-point attempts but was limited to 13 games by an ankle injury. Henry, a 6-6 wing, was a part-time starter while averaging 6.1 points and nearly four rebounds.

Gonzaga returns just four players – forwards Killian Tillie and Filip Petrusev, wing Corey Kispert and guard Joel Ayayi – but added graduate transfer guards Ryan Woolridge (North Texas) and Admon Gilder (Texas A&M). Gonzaga’s recruiting class of six freshmen was ranked 13th nationally by 247sports.com.

Kispert scored a team-high 24 points in last year’s scrimmage. Tillie didn’t play because of a stress fracture in his ankle that kept him sidelined for the first two months of the season.

The Zags, No. 9 in ESPN’s latest rankings, hold Kraziness in the Kennel on Saturday, Oct. 5. They entertain Lewis-Clark State College on Nov. 1 in an exhibition game before the regular-season opener vs. Alabama State on Nov. 5.

