Highly rated 2021 prospect Chet Holmgren expected to visit Gonzaga for Kraziness in Kennel

It appears Gonzaga’s big recruiting weekend at Kraziness in the Kennel is getting even bigger.

Chet Holmgren, a skilled 7-foot center from Minneapolis who recently moved up to No. 2 in 247sports.com’s class of 2021 rankings, plans on visiting GU on Saturday, Oct. 5, for Kraziness in the Kennel, the public’s first opportunity to see the Zags’ team this season.

Holmgren’s visit was first reported by Stockrisers.com.

Holmgren has 24 offers, including Duke, Kansas, Tennessee and Florida. Minnesota is considered the favorite, but Holmgren also has “warm” interest in Gonzaga, Purdue and Texas, according to 247sports.

Gonzaga is tentatively scheduled to host 2020 commits Julian Strawther and Dominick Harris and 2020 standouts Jalen Suggs and Walker Kessler during Kraziness weekend.

The 6-5 Suggs, a teammate of Holmgren’s at Minnehaha Academy, is ranked No. 10 while Kessler, a 6-10 forward from Georgia, is No. 15 in 247sports’ composite rankings.