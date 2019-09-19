Area Sports Menu for Friday, September 20

Football

High school: GSL 4A: University at Gonzaga Prep, 7 p.m.; Central Valley vs. Ferris at Albi Stadium, 8. NE 2B: Colfax at Davenport, 7 p.m. NE 1B: Wellpinit at Selkirk, Inchelium at Springdale, Curlew at Cusick, Republic at Northport, all 7 p.m. Central Washington 1B: Liberty Bell at Odessa, Waterville at Wilbur-Creston, both 7 p.m. SE 1B: Yakama Nation at Colton, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Sunnyside Christian, both 7 p.m. Northstar: Mullan at Lakeside (ID), 7 p.m. Nonleague: Cheney vs. Shadle Park at Albi, 5:30 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Sandpoint, Coeur d’Alene at Eisenhower, Lakeland at Lake City, Moses Lake at Post Falls, Pullman at Moscow, Othello at West Valley, Asotin at Kellogg, Clarkston at Lewiston, Colville at Chewelah, Tri-Cities Prep at Northwest Christian, Priest River at St. Maries, Liberty at Irrigon (Oregon), Lake Roosevelt at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Tekoa-Rosalia, all 7.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Kamloops, 7 p.m. KIJHL: Sicamous at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Motorsports

Spokane County Raceway: Friday Night under the Lights, 6 p.m.

Soccer

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Cal Baptist, 4 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Treasure Valley, 3:15 p.m.; North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 4:15.

College women: Nonconference: North Dakota State at Eastern Washington, 4 p.m.; Idaho State at Gonzaga, 7. NWAC: CC Spokane at Treasure Valley, 1 p.m.; North Idaho at Blue Mountain, 2.

High school boys: IML: Grangeville at Bonners Ferry, 6 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: University at Ferris, 4 p.m. NEA: Colville at Riverside, Deer Park at Lakeside (WA), Medical Lake at Newport, all 4 p.m. IML: Grangeville at Bonners Ferry, 4 p.m. Nonleague: Kettle Falls at Rogers, 4 p.m.; Central Valley at South Kitsap, 6.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga at EWU Fall Classic, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

College: UTRGV Tournament in Edinburg, Texas: Washington State vs. Houston Baptist, 8 a.m.; WSU vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, 5 p.m. Nevada Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Cal Baptist, 10 a.m.; Gonzaga vs. Nevada, 7 p.m. UND Classic: Eastern Washington vs. Akron, 10:30 a.m. Grand Canyon Tournament: Idaho vs. Nebraska Omaha, 4:30 a.m. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 7 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Treasure Valley, 5 p.m.; Walla Walla at North Idaho, 6.

High school: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Mead, North Central at Rogers, both 7 p.m. NEA: Medical Lake at Newport, Colville at Riverside, both 6:30 p.m. NE 1B: Inchelium at Valley Christian, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Genesis Prep at Priest River, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:45 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.