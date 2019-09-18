SWX Home
Sports >  NBA

Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas out 6-8 weeks after thumb surgery

In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaiah Thomas drives against the Houston Rockets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. (Tony Dejak / Associated Press)
In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Isaiah Thomas drives against the Houston Rockets in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Cleveland. (Tony Dejak / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas underwent thumb surgery and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The team says Thomas ruptured the radial collateral ligament in his left thumb during routine workouts Monday and had surgery Wednesday. General manager Tommy Sheppard says it is “an unfortunate setback” for Thomas but expects the 30-year-old to make a full recovery.

Thomas signed with Washington as a free agent July 6 after spending last season with the Denver Nuggets. He has averaged 18.6 points and 5.1 assists a game during his eight-year NBA career.

This injury is another blow to the Wizards, who are expected to be without guard John Wall for at least the first half of the season and perhaps all of it because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall