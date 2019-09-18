Sydni Dobbin signs with Rocky volleyball program

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is a release from Rocky Mountain College Sports Information.

BILLINGS, Mont., September 17, 2019 – Rocky Mountain College volleyball head coach Yang Yang announced Tuesday that Sydni Dobbin has signed a Letter of Intent.

From Buffalo, Wyoming, the 6-foot, left-handed right side hitter and setter will join the Battlin’ Bears for the 2020 season. Currently a senior at Buffalo High School, Dobbin transitioned to right side hitter in 2019 after starting as a setter for the Lady Bison during her sophomore and junior seasons.

“Sydni is a welcome addition to the Battlin’ Bears volleyball team. She is very athletic and coachable,” said Yang. “She has natural jumping ability and is aggressive on the court. We are so excited to add her to our roster and watch her game evolve.”

Earning all-conference honors in 2017 and 2018, Dobbin led the Lady Bison in blocks.

“I have been fortunate enough to coach Sydni for three out of her four years in high school. She works hard on the floor and in the classroom,” said Buffalo High School’s head volleyball coach, Carlene Landry. “Sydni has been a huge asset to the Lady Bison volleyball program and I can’t wait to see what she does in college.”

A multi-sport athlete, Dobbin has competed in volleyball, basketball, and golf at Buffalo High School. She was selected all-conference in basketball during her junior season.

“I chose Rocky Mountain College because I felt right at home. The campus is so nice and absolutely beautiful,” said Dobbin. “Coach Yang and Coach Sarah made it so exciting and easy for me to become a part of this family and I can’t wait to start.”

Dobbin plans to pursue a degree in political science at Rocky Mountain College.

For more information regarding Rocky Mountain College athletics, visit gobattlinbears.com.