Out of Right Field: Recap, takeaways from the Seattle Mariners’ 4-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates

By Gene Warnick The Spokesman-Review

Kyle Lewis homered for the fifth time in eight major-league games as the Mariners defeated the host Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 Wednesday night in interleague play.

Lewis and Tom Murphy hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, giving Seattle a 4-0 lead. Dylan Moore had a two-run double in the second for the M’s, who won their fourth game in a row.

M’s left-hander Tommy Milone (5-9) pitched five scoreless innings of two-hit ball in relief of opener Justin Dunn.

Of note

The Arizona Fall League began play Wednesday, with eight M’s prospects on the Peoria Javelinas: OFs Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez; RHPs Sam Delaplane, Aaron Fletcher and Penn Murfee; LHP Raymond Kerr; and IFs Jose Caballero and Joe Rizzo (taxi squad).

By the Numbers

3.86: The Mariners’ ERA in interleague play since it began in 1997, the second-best in the majors to the New York Yankees (3.77).

Our take from Right Field

Dunn, who walked five in two-thirds of an inning in his major-league debut last week, again struggled with his control, walking three in two innings. But he kept the ball down and seemed to get squeezed a bit by the home-plate umpire. He allowed one hit and no runs.

Up next

The M’s wrap up the three-game series at 9:35 a.m. Thursday at PNC Park. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-10, 5.46 ERA) is scheduled to face Pirates RHP Joe Musgrove (10-12, 4.52).