On the air

Wed., Sept. 18, 2019, 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9 a.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta … MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … Root
1 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee … MLB
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs … Fox 28
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Connecticut … ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington … ESPN2
Football, college
5 p.m.: Houston at Tulane … ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Jacksonville … NFL
Golf
6 a.m.: European PGA Tour, BMW PGA Championship … Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship … Golf
7 p.m.: Asian PGA Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open … Golf
2 a.m. (Friday): European PGA Tour, BMW PGA Championship … Golf
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Surfing
4 p.m.: World Surf League, Championship tour … FS1
Soccer, college
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Washington … Pac-12/Pac-12 Washington
Volleyball, college
5 p.m.: BYU at Utah … Pac-12
6 p.m.: Washington at Wisconsin … FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
7 p.m.: Mike Leach Coaches Show … 920-AM
