On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9 a.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta … MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … Root

1 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee … MLB

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs … Fox 28

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Connecticut … ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington … ESPN2

Football, college

5 p.m.: Houston at Tulane … ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Tennessee at Jacksonville … NFL

Golf

6 a.m.: European PGA Tour, BMW PGA Championship … Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship … Golf

7 p.m.: Asian PGA Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open … Golf

2 a.m. (Friday): European PGA Tour, BMW PGA Championship … Golf

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Surfing

4 p.m.: World Surf League, Championship tour … FS1

Soccer, college

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Washington … Pac-12/Pac-12 Washington

Volleyball, college

5 p.m.: BYU at Utah … Pac-12

6 p.m.: Washington at Wisconsin … FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

7 p.m.: Mike Leach Coaches Show … 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

