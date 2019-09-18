Idaho Panhandle forests hiring seasonal positions

From staff reports

The U.S. Forest Service started accepting applications Monday for more than 200 seasonal jobs on the Idaho Panhandle National Forests for the 2020 summer season. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services and archeology.

The list of positions and duty stations, along with information on how to apply, is available at fs.usda.gov/ipnf/. All positions will be advertised on USAJOBS.gov, and applications must be submitted between Monday and Sept. 30.