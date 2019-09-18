Area Sports Menu for Thursday, September 19

Football

High school: GSL 4A: Mead vs. Lewis and Clark at Albi Stadium, 7:30 p.m. NEA: Riverside at Freeman, Newport at Deer Park, Lakeside (WA) at Medical Lake, all 7 p.m. NE 2B: Kettle Falls at Reardan, 6 p.m. Nonleague: East Valley vs. North Central at Albi, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

College men: Pac-12: San Diego State at Washington, 7 p.m.

College women: Rainbow Wahine Shootout in Honolulu: Washington State vs. Hawaii, 10 p.m. Nonconference: Idaho at Oregon State, 4 p.m.

High school boys: IML: Priest River at Coeur d’Alene Charter, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Post Falls at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls: GNL: Cheney at Clarkston, East Valley at Pullman, both 4 p.m. Nonleague: West Valley at North Central, St. George’s at Freeman, both 4 p.m.; Lakeland at Post Falls, 4:30; Priest River at Coeur d’Alene Charter, 5.

Softball

High school: GSL: Cheney at Shadle Park, Rogers at North Central, Ferris at Gonzaga Prep, University at Central Valley, Mead vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, East Valley at Mt. Spokane, all 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College: UND Classic: Eastern Washington vs. North Dakota, 5 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.

High school: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Shadle Park, Ferris at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep at University, all 7 p.m. IEL 5A: Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m. IEL 4A: Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m. GNL: Cheney at Clarkston, East Valley at Pullman, both 7 p.m. NEA: Deer Park at Lakeside (WA), 5 p.m. IML: Bonners Ferry at Coeur d’Alene Charter, Kellogg at Priest River, both 7 p.m. NE 2B: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Tekoa-Rosalia, Northwest Christian at Chewelah, Asotin at Liberty, all 6:30 p.m. SE 1B: Colton at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, Oakesdale at Prescott, Touchet at Garfield-Palouse, all 6 p.m. Northstar: Lakeside (ID) at Kootenai, 6 p.m.; Wallace at Mullan, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 10 a.m.; horse racing, 10:15. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:35 a.m.