Out of Right Field: Recap, takeaways from the Seattle Mariners’ 6-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates

By Gene Warnick The Spokesman-Review

Marco Gonzales pitched seven shutout innings and the Mariners hit three solo home runs in a 6-0 victory against the host Pittsburgh Pirates in interleague play Tuesday night.

Gonzales (16-11), a left-hander out of Gonzaga University, allowed six hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out four.

Gonzales also got his first hit as a Mariner, leading off the fifth inning with a double. It was the sixth at-bat with Seattle for the 2013 John Olerud Award winner as the best two-way player in college baseball.

Leading 2-0, Omar Narvaez and Austin Nola led off the sixth inning with back-to-back homers.

Shed Long added a solo shot in the seventh.

Of note

The M’s reinstated OF Domingo Santana (right elbow inflammation) from the 10-day injured list. Santana pinch-hit for Gonzales in the eighth and grounded into an inning-ending double play.

By the numbers

63: Number of victories for the M’s this season, which means even if they lose their final 11 games they’ll still avoid 100 losses.

Our take from Right Field

It seems OF Kyle Lewis, who homered in four of his first six major-league games, has already earned some respect around the game. With two outs in the ninth inning and the Pirates trailing by six, manager Clint Hurdle brought in a right-hander to face Lewis. Welcome to the majors, kid.

Up next

The three-game series continues at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at PNC Park. M’s RHP Justin Dunn (0-0, 27.00 ERA) is scheduled to make his second career start against Pirates RHP Dario Agrazal (4-4, 4.91).