On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Washington at St. Louis … MLB

1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Colorado … MLB

4 p.m.: TBA … Philadelphia at Atlanta … ESPN

4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … Root

Bowling, PWBA

5 p.m.: Tour Championship … CBS Sports

Golf

7 p.m.: Asian PGA Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open … Golf

2 a.m. (Thursday): European PGA Tour, BMW PGA Championship … Golf

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Olympicos vs. Tottenham … TNT

Noon: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid … TNT

7:30 p.m.: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL … ESPN2

Volleyball, college

4 p.m.: Purdue at Kentucky … ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … 920-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

