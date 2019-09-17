On the air
Tue., Sept. 17, 2019, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Washington at St. Louis … MLB
1 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Colorado … MLB
4 p.m.: TBA … Philadelphia at Atlanta … ESPN
4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … Root
Bowling, PWBA
5 p.m.: Tour Championship … CBS Sports
Golf
7 p.m.: Asian PGA Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open … Golf
2 a.m. (Thursday): European PGA Tour, BMW PGA Championship … Golf
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Olympicos vs. Tottenham … TNT
Noon: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid … TNT
7:30 p.m.: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL … ESPN2
Volleyball, college
4 p.m.: Purdue at Kentucky … ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … 920-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
