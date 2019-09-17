Montana offers free CWD testing

From staff reports

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will continue chronic wasting disease surveillance this year in high-priority areas in parts of northern, western and southern Montana, primarily from hunter-harvested animals.

Hunters who harvest a deer, elk or moose in these areas should stop at a local CWD-sampling check station to have the animal sampled. FWP staff will collect samples and submit them for testing.

There will be special CWD hunts occurring during the general hunting season around Libby and in the southeast portion of Hunting District 400. All animals taken in these special CWD hunt areas must be sampled. Visit FWP.mt.gov for details.