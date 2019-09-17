SWX Home
Montana offers free CWD testing

File-This Nov. 17, 2012, file photo shows Mike Zeckmeister, a biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, removing the lymph nodes from one of three deer in a hunter's pickup truck, in order to test them for chronic wasting disease, at a checkpoint in Shell Lake, Wis. (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP, File) ORG XMIT: MNPAU102 (Scott Takushi / AP)
From staff reports

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will continue chronic wasting disease surveillance this year in high-priority areas in parts of northern, western and southern Montana, primarily from hunter-harvested animals.

Hunters who harvest a deer, elk or moose in these areas should stop at a local CWD-sampling check station to have the animal sampled. FWP staff will collect samples and submit them for testing.

There will be special CWD hunts occurring during the general hunting season around Libby and in the southeast portion of Hunting District 400. All animals taken in these special CWD hunt areas must be sampled. Visit FWP.mt.gov for details.

