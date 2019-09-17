Lands commissioner to address climate change, wildfire in Spokane Friday

From staff reports

The Dishman Hills Conservancy will host a fireside chat with Hilary Franz, the commissioner of public lands at the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Camp Caro Lodge (625 S. Sargent Road, Spokane Valley). Franz will discuss wildfire prevention, climate change resiliency and forest health, among other things.

The event is open to the public. There will be time for public questions.

For more information and to register, visit dishmanhills.org/events or email elijah@dishmanhills.org.