Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, September 18

Cross country

High school: GSL: North Central, Shadle Park at Mt. Spokane, 4:30 p.m.; Ferris, Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep at Finch Arboretum, Lewis and Clark, Rogers, University at Mead, both 4:40. GNL: Pullman at East Valley, West Valley at Cheney, both 4 p.m.

Soccer

High school boys: Nonleague: Lake City at Sandpoint, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Nonleague: Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Sandpoint at Lake City, both 4 p.m.; Rogers at Davenport, 6; Coeur d’Alene at Gonzaga Prep, 6:30.

Softball

High school slowpitch: Moses Lake at Mt. Spokane (DH), 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College: NWAC: North Idaho at Columbia Basin, 6 p.m.

High school: Nonleague: Odessa at Davenport, 6 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Lake City, 7.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9:35 a.m.; horse racing, 10:15. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10:10 a.m.