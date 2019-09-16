Ziggy Ansah will make his Seahawks debut against the Saints on Sunday

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

PITTSBURGH – Ziggy Ansah sat at his locker at one end of the Heinz Field visitors’ dressing room Sunday afternoon, slumped in a chair with his head down as he checked his phone.

Sitting directly to his left was Jadeveon Clowney, who perked up when asked about the possibility of finally playing alongside Ansah.

“This is my guy right here,” Clowney said after the Seahawks’ 28-26 victory in Pittsburgh.

The two Seahawks defensive ends didn’t know each other before their arrival in Seattle. But they’ve hit it off the past few weeks, and the Seahawks are hoping they’ll be a hit on the field.

Ansah is expected to make his much-anticipated debut with the Seahawks against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

“We are counting on him having a big week and getting back,” coach Pete Carroll during his regular Monday morning interview on 710 ESPN Seattle.

“He’s going to be a factor now,” Carroll added. “Big dude. Same kind of look as ‘JD’, but they’re different. They’re not the same player – same size and length … and I think they’re going to be a real good complement for each other.”

Ansah, who in May signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Seahawks, was inactive for the first two games of the season while he continues to work back into shape following offseason shoulder surgery. He was also slowed by a groin injury in training camp.

When healthy, Clowney and Ansah could give Seattle one of the NFL’s best edge-rushing combinations.

“I think when you put that combination together it really speaks for itself,” Ansah said earlier this month. “Both of us are excited for the season, and you guys should be looking forward to something great.”

Carroll reiterated Monday that defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf) and wide receiver David Moore (arm) also have a chance to return this week.

On Carson’s ‘wild’ game

The Seahawks will continue to work with Chris Carson on ball security, Carroll said.

The Seahawks lost two fumbles Sunday – one by Carson in the first half and another in the fourth quarter on an exchange between Russell Wilson and Carson that set up the Steelers’ final touchdown – and Carson took ownership of the miscues after the game.

“Chris is wild with the ball sometimes,” Carroll said. “We’re on him … because we have to be. But he’s also a tremendous competitor (and) we’ll work to solve the problems.”

Carson said he appreciated the faith coaches showed in him at the end of the game to get the carry on fourth-and-1. He gained 2 yards to convert, allowing the Seahawks to ice the clock.

“He’s the right guy to give the ball to in that situation. He’s proven that. He’s a fantastic finisher,” Carroll said.