Washington State adds outside linebacker, offensive tackle to 2020 recruiting class

Two high school prospects committed to Washington State in an 11-minute span Monday night, giving the Cougars their 12th and 13th pledges of the 2020 recruiting class.

Julian Ripley, a composite three-star offensive tackle from Rancho Cucamonga, California, committed to the Cougars at 7:41 p.m., right before three-star outside linebacker Moon Ashby, of San Jose, pledged to WSU at 7:52.

Ripley, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound tackle who plays at Ranco Cucamonga High School in Southern California, became the third offensive lineman to commit to the Cougars, joining Dylan Mayginnes and Devin Kylany. He had three other offers according to 247Sports, from San Diego State, Idaho State and Southwest Minnesota State.

Unfortunately I’d like to announce that I have de-committed from SDSU but would like to proudly say I WILL BE COMMITTING TO WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY!! GO COUGS!!! @WSUCougarFB @Coach_MBrock @CoachMiller_ @bthackery35 @kaylee_ornelas #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/iKNTP7VhbD — Julian Ripley (@Ripley73J) September 17, 2019

Ripley had initially committed to the Aztecs, but flipped once the Cougars offered. The O-lineman was in Pullman for a recruiting visit when WSU played Northern Colorado, according to Cougfan.com

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound outside linebacker, Ashby had one other Power Five offer, from Kansas State, and had three Mountain West offers from Fresno State, Utah State and San Jose State. Cal, Rice and Washington were also interested in Ashby, but never offered the Valley Christian High standout.

Ashby, who’s of Samoan descent, is on the 2019 Polynesian High School Player of the Year watch list and is rated the 55th-best outside linebacker in the country and the 64th rated player in the state of California. He’s the first linebacker commit in the 2020 recruiting class for WSU.