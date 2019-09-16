Prep notebook: Dynamic Kannon Katzer leads Mt. Spokane to second consecutive win

After two weeks of play for area teams – and three in North Idaho – we’re starting to get an idea which teams might be contenders in their respective league races.

In the Greater Spokane League 4A ranks, Central Valley (2-0) won its second consecutive game against a tough 3A school from the other side of the state – though it took a huge fourth quarter performance from quarterback Matt Gabbert and receiver Cameron Sheley.

Meanwhile, somewhat surprising Ferris (2-0) went to Coeur d’Alene and pulled away from upstart Lake City. The Saxons face the Bears in a GSL opener on Friday at Albi Stadium at 8 p.m. in an early showdown.

Gonzaga Prep (1-1) went down to San Francisco and hung with St. Ignatius until the Wildcats pulled away late. Ryan McKenna rushed for 166 yards on 17 carries for the Pups, who host University (0-2) on Friday.

Mead (1-1) got into a track meet against Coeur d’Alene (2-1), with the Vikings pulling away with a 28-point second-half performance. Caleb Shawen rushed 26 times for 159 and two touchdowns for the Panthers, who face Lewis and Clark (1-1) at Albi on Thursday.

In 3A, Mt. Spokane (2-0) received another huge performance from slotback Kannon Katzer, who rushed for 213 yards, added 60 through the air, and scored four touchdowns as the Wildcats handled Moses Lake. Mt. Spokane travels to face tough Sandpoint (2-1) on Friday.

Perennial Great Northern League powerhouse West Valley (2-0) trailed Shadle Park at intermission before scoring three unanswered touchdowns en route to a 28-19 win over the Highlanders. Alyjouah Rollins caught touchdown passes of 7, 68 and 79 yards for the Eagles, who have two more weeks of nonleague play.

Cheney, Clarkston and Pullman are all off to 2-0 starts in nonleague competition.

Player of the Week

Mt. Spokane’s Katzer. In two games he has 32 carries for 473 yards (14.7 average), six catches for 81 yards and five kickoff returns for 233 yards. Katzer has seven rushing touchdowns, one TD reception and a return TD.

The senior is a dynamic playmaker and one of the most dangerous offensive players in the state.

Highlander Invite

The cross country season is off and running and the first big meet of the season turned in a record-breaking performance at the Highlander Invitational at Shadle Park.

University’s Jacob Easton, Pullman’s Eliason Kabasenche and Central Valley’s Tyler Hunter all broke the boys’ senior 2.5-mile meet record of 12:37. Easton won the event at 12:30:80, Kabasenche took second at 12:31.69 and Hunter placed third at 12:36:99.

The girls’ senior 2.5-mile race was won by Tate Nelson of Lewis and Clark (16:01.25) with Madelyn Buckley of Lakeside second (16:15.31) and Mya Edwards of Kettle Falls in third (16:18.62).

Greater Spokane League meets kick off on Wednesday, with the defending girls state 3A champion North Central running in a tri-meet against Mt. Spokane and Shadle Park at Mountainside Middle School in Colbert.

Idaho swimming

At a North Idaho triple dual meet hosted by Moscow on Saturday, the Bears beat Lake City, Lewiston and Lakeland in the boys scoring, while Lake City won the girls.

Combined team scores put Lake City ahead of Moscow by 69 points.

Moscow highlights include a 1-2 finish for the boys’ 200-medley relay and a 1-2-3 finish in the boys’ 200-free relay.

Lake City girls were paced by sophomore Camryn Carr, who won the 200-yard freestyle, and Nikki Cicero, who won the 200-yard individual medley.

On Friday at the Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene, the Coeur d’Alene boys and girls teams won all four of their dual meets against Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Post Falls and Wallace.

The Great Northern League season starts this week. Pullman, Clarkston and Cheney are Spokane-area programs fielding teams this season.