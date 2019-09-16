On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, Minor League

5 p.m.: Triple-A National Championship … FS1

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … Root

5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago … ESPN

7 p.m.: Miami at Arizona … MLB

Basketball, WNBA Playoffs

3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Connecticut … ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington … ESPN2

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Inter Milan vs. Slavia Prague … TNT

Noon: Napoli vs. Liverpool … TNT

4:30 p.m.: NWSL, Houston at North Carolina … ESPNEWS

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … 920-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

