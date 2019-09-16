On the air
Mon., Sept. 16, 2019, 10:04 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, Minor League
5 p.m.: Triple-A National Championship … FS1
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … Root
5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago … ESPN
7 p.m.: Miami at Arizona … MLB
Basketball, WNBA Playoffs
3:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at Connecticut … ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington … ESPN2
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Inter Milan vs. Slavia Prague … TNT
Noon: Napoli vs. Liverpool … TNT
4:30 p.m.: NWSL, Houston at North Carolina … ESPNEWS
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Pittsburgh … 920-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
