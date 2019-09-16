Jessy Martin grabs 2nd straight GNAC weekly award

By Braedon Cain

Editors Note: This is a release from MSUB Athletics.

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Great Northwest Athletic Conference has named Montana State University Billings freshman goalkeeper Jessy Martin (Chateauroux, France) men’s soccer defensive player of the week for Monday, September 16. Martin earned his first career shutout Sunday afternoon in a 4-0 MSUB victory over South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Martin made three saves in the contest. Martin made an additional five saves against Humboldt State University on Friday for a weekend total of eight.

It was another solid week for Jessy,” commented head coach Thomas Chameraud. “First clean sheet of the season for him, which should give him confidence for our upcoming games. He has been practicing hard but we know he can still bring his level up, so Tom Lohmann our assistant and goalkeeper coach will challenge our goalkeepers this upcoming week in order for them to have a strong performance against Eastern New Mexico University and University of Mary.”

Monday marked the second straight week in which Martin was named GNAC player of the week. He joins teammate Andres Perez as MSUB men’s soccer swept the men’s soccer weekly awards.

Before coming to MSU Billings, Martin spent time at a high quality soccer academy in his native France. His 10 saves against Cal Poly Pomona were the most in a single game for an MSUB goalkeeper since Kevin Petriz made 11 saves against Westminster in 2001. More recently, Ludvig Rhodin made nine saves in October, 2018 against Western Washington.