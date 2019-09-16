Griz go the ‘Extra Yard for Teachers’ with discounted tickets

By Braedon Cain

Editors Note: This is a release from University of Montana Athletics.

The Montana Grizzlies are going the extra yard for teachers this week, joining schools across the country in celebrating educators and offering a teacher-only discount to Saturday’s home football game against Monmouth.

The College Football Playoff Foundation’s “Extra Yard for Teachers” week is designed to elevate the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers across the country.

Grizzly Athletics will join in that mission by offering teachers from kindergarten to college discounted $20 tickets to see Montana take on Monmouth at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Sept. 21.

#ExtraYardWeek teacher tickets are based on availability, and only available while supplies last.

Discounted tickets for teachers are only available to purchase at the Adams Center Box Office or over the phone at 1-888-MONTANA. No refunds will be available on previously purchased tickets.

Saturday’s game marks the first-ever meeting between Montana and Monmouth, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.