Former Washington State standout Luke Falk sees first game-action with New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – It was a quick trip from the practice squad to Monday Night Football for Luke Falk.

Falk, a record-setting quarterback in college at Washington State, was promoted from the New York Jets practice squad to the 53-man roster on Monday afternoon. Hours later, he was on the field to replace injured starting quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Siemian was ruled out against the Cleveland Browns after injuring his left ankle in the second quarter. Falk entered and helped lead the Jets to a field goal on that drive. It was New York’s only score in a 23-3 loss.

Siemian threw a long incomplete pass to Ryan Griffin, but Cleveland’s Myles Garrett slammed into him and fell on top of him – and the Browns defensive end was penalized for roughing the passer.

Siemian, starting in place of the ill Sam Darnold, stayed down for several minutes as trainers attended to him on the field. The quarterback was able to get up under his own power, but very gingerly and with a limp. He was officially ruled out for the rest of the game when the second half began.

Falk was claimed by the Jets off waivers from Miami in May. He threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason for New York, winning the No. 3 job over Davis Webb.