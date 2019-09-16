First look: UCLA at No. 19 WSU

3 Former Coeur d’Alene High standout quarterback Colson Yankoff is on UCLA’s roster, but isn’t eligible to play for the Bruins this season after transferring in July from Washington. Yankoff was ranked the No. 5 dual-threat QB in the country by 247Sports.com after passing for 6,411 yards and five touchdowns in his career with the Vikings.

2 The Cougars have notched consecutive wins against a handful of Pac-12 teams, including UCLA, whom they’ve beat twice in a row. WSU also has win streaks against Arizona State (2), Colorado (2), Stanford (3), Utah (4), Oregon (4) and Oregon State (5).

1 A former Washington State assistant, Derek Sage, is on Chip Kelly’s staff at UCLA as the tight ends/special teams coach. Sage was Mike Leach’s outside wide receivers coach in Pullman for one season, overseeing current Cougar receivers Tay Martin, Dezmon Patmon and Easop Winston. Another ex-Cougars aid, Roy Manning, spent one year in Westwood before moving on to Oklahoma.

What is it? Washington State (3-0) opens Pac-12 Conference play, hosting UCLA (0-3) in the first game between the two teams in three seasons.

Where is it? Martin Stadium in Pullman.

When is it? Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where can I watch it? ESPN will broadcast the game.

Who is favored? The home team opened as a 19-point favorite.

How did they fare last week? The Bruins continued to struggle, losing their third straight game, 48-14 at home against No. 5 Oklahoma. The Cougars, meanwhile, picked up their third consecutive win, beating Houston 31-24 Friday night at NRG Stadium.

Why UCLA will win: The Bruins are big underdogs, but they pulled off a pair of surprising wins last season after opening the year with an 0-5 record. UCLA thumped California 37-7 in Berkeley and responded with a 31-30 win over Arizona the following week at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins lost three more games before pulling an upset of USC in the 11th week of the season. WSU’s Mike Leach acknowledged Monday the Bruins haven’t played to their potential this season and would be a tough bunch to beat once they clicked. If it happens this Saturday, the Cougars could have a battle on their hands.

Why WSU will win: In three games, UCLA has scored just 42 points – exactly 14 per game – and Chip Kelly’s Bruins are the only team in the Pac-12 averaging fewer than 300 offensive yards per game. Currently, the Bruins are at 263 ypg, nearly 90 yards fewer than 11th-place Stanford. Adding to those woes, UCLA’s defense ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in yards per game allowed, at 467. The Bruins are winless this season and just 3-15 in two years under Kelly. That includes a 1-6 record in road games and losses in seven of their last eight games.

What happened last time: The Cougars relied heavily on their running game in a 27-21 win over the Bruins three years ago at Martin Stadium. Amid Palouse rain showers, WSU put the ball on the ground 35 times and rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns. Gerard Wicks only had nine carries for 24 yards, but the running back ran into the end zone twice, while Jamal Morrow added eight carries for 51 yards and a touchdown. UCLA, playing without starting QB and current Miami Dolphin Josh Rosen, turned to Mike Fafaul behind center. He completed 24 of 40 passes for three touchdowns and two interceptions, while WSU’s Luke Falk completed 28 of 48 passes and failed to throw a TD for the first time in his career.