Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, September 17

Cross country

High school: Nonleague: District 7 League Meet at St. George’s, District 7 League Meet (South) at Colfax Golf Club, both 4 p.m.

Golf

College men: Washington State, Gonzaga, Idaho at Husky Invitational in Bremerton.

College women: Washington State, Gonzaga, Idaho at Cougar Cup at Palouse Ridge. Eastern Washington at Battle of Old Works, 7:30 a.m.

Soccer

High school boys: Nonleague: Timberlake at Immaculate Conception Academy, 4:30 p.m. IEL 5A: Lake City at Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene at Post Falls, both 4:30. IEL 4A: Moscow at Sandpoint, 4:30. Intermountain League: Bonners Ferry at Coeur d’Alene Charter, 5; St. Maries at Priest River, 6.

High school girls: Nonleague: Shadle Park at East Valley, 4 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Moses Lake, 7. IEL 5A: Post Falls at Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston at Lake City, both 4:30. GNL: Clarkston at West Valley, Pullman at Cheney, both 4. IEL 4A: Sandpoint at Moscow, 4:30. Intermountain League: St. Maries at Priest River, 4; Timberlake at Kellogg, 5; Bonners Ferry at Coeur d’Alene Charter, 7. NEA: Riverside at Lakeside (WA), Colville at Deer Park, Freeman at Medical Lake, all 4.

Softball

High school: GSL: East Valley at Ferris, Central Valley at Cheney, Shadle Park at University, Rogers at Mead, Lewis and Clark at North Central, Gonzaga Prep at Mt. Spokane, all 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High school: Nonleague: Columbia at Wellpinit, 6 p.m.; Chewelah at Springdale, 6:30; Shadle Park at Ferris, Lewis and Clark at University, East Valley at Central Valley, all 7. IEL 5A: Coeur d’Alene at Lake City, 7. North Star League: Clark Fork at Wallace, 7. GNL: Pullman at Cheney, Clarkston at West Valley, both 7. IEL 4A: Lakeland at Sandpoint, 7. Intermountain League: Coeur d’Alene Charter at Kellogg, Priest River at Timberlake, both 7. NEA League: Colville at Deer Park, Riverside at Lakeside (WA), Freeman at Medical Lake, all 6:30; Mullan at Lakeside (WA) 7. NE 2B North: Davenport at Northwest Christian, Wilbur-Creston at St. George’s, both 6:30. NE 2B South: Tekoa-Rosalia at Reardan, 9 a.m., Colfax at Liberty, 5 p.m. NE 1B North: Inchelium at Selkirk, 6. NE 1B South: Valley Christian at Odessa, 6. SE 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Oakesdale, Touchet at Pomeroy, Garfield-Palouse at Prescott, all 6.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

