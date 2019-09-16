Anthony Gordon claims second Pac-12 award in three weeks after leading Washington State past Houston

PULLMAN – Twice now in his short, productive career as Washington State’s starting quarterback, Anthony Gordon has been named the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Gordon was impressive in the Cougars’ 31-24 win over Houston Friday at NRG Stadium, amassing more than 400 passing yards for the third consecutive game while leading WSU to its third consecutive victory of the 2019 season.

In the game, Gordon completed 36-of-48 passes for 440 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, helping the Cougars overcome a seven-point halftime deficit.

The redshirt senior is now the national leader in a handful of major categories. Gordon leads the FBS in passing touchdowns (12), passing yards per game (441.3) and total offensive yards per game (44.7). He also leads the country in total passing yards (1,324) and points accounted for (72).

“I think he needs to improve like everyone else we have, but the biggest thing, he does a pretty good job of getting back on track quickly,” WSU coach Mike Leach said. “I think he’s a pretty quick evaluator, self-evaluator and he can get himself on track because he certainly wasn’t perfect last game, but if something didn’t go right he doesn’t beat himself up. He doesn’t go through some of that pouty, mopey stuff that drives me crazy when players do that.”

Gordon was named the Pac-12’s OPOW after his debut as WSU’s starting quarterback, completing 29-of-35 passes for 420 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in a 58-7 win over New Mexico State.