Andres Perez scores GNAC soccer offensive player of the week

By Braedon Cain

Editors Note: This is a release from MSUB Athletics.

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Great Northwest Athletic Conference has named Montana State University Billings sophomore midfielder/forward Andres Perez (Pittsburgh, California) men’s soccer offensive player of the week for Monday, September 16. Perez made a large impact for the Yellowjackets off the bench in the Rimrock Classic tournament on Sunday with two goals against South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, helping MSUB to its first victory of the regular season 4-0.

“What a performance for Andres against South Dakota School of Mines,” commented head coach Thomas Chameraud. “He came off the bench and scored two goals and had an assist. That is the kind of character that we expect from our players coming off the bench. Andres has found that confidence in front of the goal and now he doesn’t need too many chances to score. It’s no secret, hard work pays off, and Andres always shows up at practice ready to improve. On top of that he is a great teammate who always has a smile on his face. We are very happy for him.”

Sunday’s contest marked Perez’s second career multi-goal game, with the other coming last season against Saint Martin’s University. Perez has six career goals and two assists for 14 points in his two season with the Yellowjackets. He played in 16 matches as a freshman and earned eight starts. He also played a career high 90-minutes against SMU in October, 2018.

Perez joins teammate Jessy Martin as the first men’s soccer players of the fall to win GNAC player of the week, though Perez is the first offensive player to tab the distinction.

MSU Billings men’s soccer (1-2-1) is in Bismarck, North Dakota this week. They play Eastern New Mexico University Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m., then University of Mary Monday, September 23 at 3 p.m.