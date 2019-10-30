Women’s college soccer: EWU loses to Montana, misses chance for Big Sky title
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 30, 2019
Kendall Furrow scored in the 79th minute, and Montana edged Eastern Washington 1-0 Wednesday in Cheney to clinch the Big Sky regular season title.
The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 29 but was postponed due to snow that weekend.
EWU (9-7-2, 6-2-1 Big Sky) outshot Montana (7-5-6, 6-0-3) 7-5 and had 13 corner kicks but could not convert any of its chances.
Furrow scored off a header following a corner kick by Avery Adams.
Sariah Keister led EWU with three shots, and Kelsee Winston made two saves in net.
The Eagles would have finished first in the conference with a win. Instead, it will enter the Big Sky Championships as the No. 3 seed and will play Portland State in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
