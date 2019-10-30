Women’s college basketball: Eastern Washington beats Northwest University in exhibition

From staff reports

Kennedy Dickie scored 24 points, and Eastern Washington defeated visiting Northwest University 78-44 Wednesday in an exhibition at Reese Court.

Bella Cravens added 13 points and nine rebounds for EWU. Leya DePriest also scored 13, and Jessica McDowell-White led the team with eight assists.

Alyx Fast led Northwest with 10 points.

EWU will open the regular season Tuesday at No. 3 Stanford.