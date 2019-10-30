Women’s college basketball: Eastern Washington beats Northwest University in exhibition
Wed., Oct. 30, 2019
Kennedy Dickie scored 24 points, and Eastern Washington defeated visiting Northwest University 78-44 Wednesday in an exhibition at Reese Court.
Bella Cravens added 13 points and nine rebounds for EWU. Leya DePriest also scored 13, and Jessica McDowell-White led the team with eight assists.
Alyx Fast led Northwest with 10 points.
EWU will open the regular season Tuesday at No. 3 Stanford.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com