Week 9 prep football preview: League titles on the line in Greater Spokane League showdowns

Like most years, the Greater Spokane League 4A and 3A titles have come down to the last week of the season.

The 3A situation is clear: The winner of the Mt. Spokane-Shadle Park game on Friday is the champ and will host Mid-Columbia Conference second-seeded Kamiakin (6-2, 5-2) in a crossover game next week at Albi Stadium. The loser must schlep down to the Tri-Cities to face NCC champion Kennewick (7-1, 6-1).

The 4A situation is much cloudier. Ferris, Mead and Gonzaga Prep all enter play 3-1 in league, with Central Valley clinging to life at 2-2.

Ferris will claim the No. 1 seed if it beats Mead on Friday. If that happens, and Gonzaga Prep beats Lewis and Clark on Thursday, the Bullpups would be No. 2 and Mead is on the outside looking in.

If Mead beats Ferris and G-Prep handles LC, the Bullpups are No. 1 and Mead is No. 2.

If Lewis and Clark upsets G-Prep, and Central Valley beats University, then three two-loss teams will play off for final spot.

Got all that?

Game of the Week

Ferris (7-1, 3-1) vs Mead (6-2, 3-1), Friday at 5 p.m. at Albi Stadium: The Ferris Saxons have surprised many by riding their defense to control their destiny – win and they’re in.

They survived a scare by LC last week, getting a fourth-quarter safety and a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jovan Ruffin with 2 minutes, 45 seconds remaining for the winning score. Brent Jones rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Ferris in the 20-14 victory.

Mead led University 45-7 after three quarters and cruised to a 52-21 win over the Titans as Ryan Blair had 431 passing yards with six touchdown passes and Keli’i Zalopany added 181 receiving yards and three receiving TDs.

Blair has plenty of options to connect with through the air as Zalopany, Evan Wiersma and Kaveh Abghari have all had big receiving games and multiple touchdowns to their credit.

Dave Nichols: Mead 24-14; Sam Adams: Ferris 21-20.

Best of the rest

University (2-6, 1-3) at Central Valley (5-3, 2-2), Friday at 7: The CV Bears will know before game time whether they are playing for anything other than pride. If G-Prep wins on Thursday, CV’s playoff hopes go up in smoke. If LC pulls off the upset, CV would have to win out in a three-way “Kansas tiebreaker” with G-Prep and the Ferris-Mead loser on Tuesday for the GSL 4A’s second seed. No one wants that scenario – except, of course, the Bears.

DN: CV 34-13; SA: CV 24-21.

Mt Spokane (6-2, 2-0) vs Shadle Park (5-3, 2-0), Friday at 7:30 (Albi): In the de facto GSL 3A title game last year, the Highlanders surprised a No. 4-ranked Wildcats squad to pull off a 14-11 upset. Mt. Spokane enters play this week ranked No. 7 in state and looking for revenge. The Wildcats’ Kannon Katzer had four touchdowns in a 42-0 win last week over North Central and has 1,644 rushing yards and 28 total TDs this season.

DN: MtS 38-14; SA: MtS 21-14.

Pullman (6-2, 2-1) at Cheney (4-4, 1-2), Friday at 7: Pullman can clinch the Great Northern League’s second seed to the District 5/6/7 crossover games on Nov. 8. If Cheney wins and West Valley beats East Valley, it sets up a three-way tiebreaker.

DN: Pul 24-20; SA: Pul 28-24.

Freeman (3-5, 3-2) at Colville (6-2, 4-1), Friday at 7: Colville, the defending state champion, can clinch second in the Northeast A and a berth to state with a win over the rising Scotties. Should Freeman pull off the road win, it would set up a three-way tiebreaker with Colville and Riverside.

DN: Col 28-14; SA: Col 35-21.

Davenport (5-3, 2-0) at Chewelah (4-4, 2-0), Friday at 7: Davenport faces the Cougars for first in the Northeast 2B North Division. Davenport’s Gavin Boggs rushed for 274 yards with five TDs last week as the Gorillas edged Lakeside. Jake Jeanneret led Chewelah with four TD passes in a lopsided win over Northwest Christian.

DN: Che 21-17; SA: Che 21-17.

Others

Rogers (1-7, 0-2) vs. North Central (0-8, 0-2), Thursday at 4 p.m..

Lewis and Clark (2-6, 0-4) at Gonzaga Prep (5-2, 3-1), Thursday at 6.