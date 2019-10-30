Reader photo: The moose movers
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 30, 2019
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife had to remove a momma moose and her two babies from Audubon Park on Friday. This photo, taken by Melaine Williams, shows a Fish and Wildlife officer cradling the head of one of the babies while waiting to load it in the horse trailer.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
