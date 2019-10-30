SWX Home
Reader photo: The moose movers

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 30, 2019

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife had to remove a momma moose and her two babies from Audubon Park on Friday. This photo shows one of the Fish and Wildlife guys cradling the head of one of the babies while waiting to load it up in the horse trailer. (Melaine Williams / COURTESY)
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife had to remove a momma moose and her two babies from Audubon Park on Friday. This photo, taken by Melaine Williams, shows a Fish and Wildlife officer cradling the head of one of the babies while waiting to load it in the horse trailer.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

